Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Acers, Donald E., 93, business owner, May 5, Hudgel’s Swan.
Anderson, James M., 82, business executive, May 12, Hudgel’s Swan.
Bobzin, Lyle D., 103, airline pilot, May 4, Hudgel’s Swan.
Charlton, Donna M., 94, homemaker, May 2, Hudgel’s Swan.
Colica, Delphine, 80, office administrator, May 2, Hudgel’s Swan.
Durazo, Eva O., 87, homemaker, May 13, Carrillo’s.
Golibersuch, Barbara A., 80, medical office manager, May 7, Hudgel’s Swan.
Haig, Michael J., 61, auto body repair, May 18, Hudgel’s Swan.
Huskey, Robert L., 96, construction, May 14, Hudgel’s Swan.
Hutchison, Aaron S., 63, auto mechanic, May 3, Hudgel’s Swan.
Kaplowitch, Christy A., 44, customer service rep., May 2, Hudgel’s Swan.
Kreidler, Frances L., 75, electronics, May 7, Hudgel’s Swan.
Lopez, Maria Luisa, 90, shop owner, May 13, Carrillo’s.
Meade, Susan M., 63, quality control, May 12, Hudgel’s Swan.
Niemeyer, Albert I., 90, computer specialist, May 18, Hudgel’s Swan.
Quezada, Miguel, 52, May 13, Carrillo’s.