 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in southern Arizona

Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Alford, John, 41, driver, July 13, East Lawn.

Bernstein, Bernard, 83, retailer, July 20, East Lawn.

Besemer, Richard, 86, computer programmer, July 21, East Lawn.

Brady, Bertha, 75, homemaker, July 18, East Lawn.

Cole, Charles, 51, test engineer, July 18, East Lawn.

Fizer, Karen, 69, licensed practical nurse, July 21, East Lawn.

Hardy, David Morrison Jr., 98, school principal, July 5, Avenidas Cremation.

Jenkins, Robert, 47, mechanic, July 20, East Lawn.

Lewis, June, 95, secretary, July 17, East Lawn.

Weddle, Yvette, 54, caregiver/medical tech, July 24, East Lawn.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bear has a rub-a-dub in watering hole near Tucson

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News