Deaths in southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Alford, John, 41, driver, July 13, East Lawn.
Bernstein, Bernard, 83, retailer, July 20, East Lawn.
Besemer, Richard, 86, computer programmer, July 21, East Lawn.
Brady, Bertha, 75, homemaker, July 18, East Lawn.
Cole, Charles, 51, test engineer, July 18, East Lawn.
Fizer, Karen, 69, licensed practical nurse, July 21, East Lawn.
Hardy, David Morrison Jr., 98, school principal, July 5, Avenidas Cremation.
Jenkins, Robert, 47, mechanic, July 20, East Lawn.
Lewis, June, 95, secretary, July 17, East Lawn.
Weddle, Yvette, 54, caregiver/medical tech, July 24, East Lawn.
