Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Acosta, Maria O., 101, homemaker, March 28, Hudgel’s Swan.

Barrett, Cindy, 67, fundraiser, April 6, Hudgel’s Swan.

Bartlett, Raymond G. Jr., 87, sheet metal worker, April 2, Hudgel’s Swan.

Bower, Judy L., 65, school district executive assistant, April 9, Hudgel’s Swan.

Burns, Amelia M., 83, office manager, April 1, Carrillo’s.

Bustamante, Esther Y., 87, homemaker, March 24, Carrillo’s.

Casarez, Ricky A., 57, assembler, March 18, Carrillo’s.

Daniels, Helen Alday, 85, homemaker, March 25, Carrillo’s.

Facundo, Clara Myrelle Kortman, infant, March 25, Carrillo’s.

Filip, Robert J., 32, glass loading supervisor, March 28, Hudgel’s Swan.

Gomez, Carmen Rivera, 91, mail clerk, March 24, Carrillo’s.

Gonzalez, Antonio L., 77, entrepreneur, March 30, Carrillo’s.

Haines, Stephen H., 72, church sound engineer, April 9, Hudgel’s Swan.

Hendricks, Robert E., 59, construction, April 7, Hudgel’s Swan.

Heredia, Justa F., 95, homemaker, April 3, Carrillo’s.

James, Dillon G., 23, hunting guide, March 27, Hudgel’s Swan.

Kendall, Mark A., 69, commercial printer, April 6, Hudgel’s Swan.

Kincaide, James L., 54, business owner, April 5, Hudgel’s Swan.

Lang, Chieko Y., 91, homemaker, April 10, Hudgel’s Swan.

Leahey, Ronald M., 56, airline cargo agent, April 9, Hudgel’s Swan.

Monzon, Philip G., 81, mining engineer, April 10, Hudgel’s Swan.

Nicholson, Frances M., 99, secretary, April 2, Hudgel’s Swan.

Pikalek, Wayne F. Sr., 84, restaurant owner, April 6, Hudgel’s Swan.

Richardson, Mildred J., 75, teacher, April 1, Hudgel’s Swan.

Roach, Bryan, 62, April 10, Hudgel’s Swan.

Schwalbe, Cecil R., 80, research ecologist, April 2, Hudgel’s Swan.

Soto, Herman Xavier, 64, mechanic, March 28, Carrillo’s.

Swigart, Dirk K., 38, customer service, March 31, Hudgel’s Swan.

Wilson, John H., 81, handyman, March 26, Carrillo’s.

