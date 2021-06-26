 Skip to main content
Deaths in southern Arizona
DEATHS IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Deaths in southern Arizona

Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Alday, Ruth, 52, assembler, June 16, Carrillo’s.

Bailey, Bettina P., 74, bookseller, June 19, Carrillo’s.

Banks, Rosemary, 70, caregiver, June 21, Carrillo’s.

Bueno, Maria Consuelo L., 89, teacher, June 22, Carrillo’s.

Carlos, Dominic, 24, sales/chef, June 14, Sensible Cremation.

Esquivel, Emmett V., 89, welder, June 22, Carrillo’s.

Gonzales, Jose A., 58, water purification consultant, June 16, Carrillo’s.

Riechenback, Roberto V., 83, sanitation engineer, June 19, Carrillo’s.

Sheehan, Hobart M., 82, writer, June 14, Norvel Owens Mortuary.

Yanes, Rosemary, 68, teacher, June 19, Carrillo’s.



