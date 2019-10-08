Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Corrin, Fred, 91, assistant superintendent, Sept. 30, Bring’s.

Dominguez, Hortencia, 81, homemaker, Oct. 1, Bring’s.

Fohr, Jeffrey, 59, welder, Sept. 27, Bring’s.

Frey, Frank, 72, lawyer, Sept. 28, Bring’s.

Klink, Frederick, 86, chief financial officer, Oct. 2, Bring’s.

McKee, Roger, 62, nurse, Sept. 30, Bring’s.

Ruggles, Charles, 94, bus driver, Sept. 27, Bring’s.

Sainz, Theresa, 83, registrar, Oct. 2, Bring’s.

Tolin, Laura, 58, title clerk, Sept. 30, Bring’s.

