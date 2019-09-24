The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Brown, Tom, 92, military, Sept. 16, Bring’s.
Dang, Thomas F., 87, military, Sept. 14, Bring’s.
Gellman, Rayne L., 83, educator, Sept. 19, Evergreen.
Gonzalez, Otelia, 95, tailor, Sept. 16, Bring’s.
Koeper, Robert, 83, principal, Sept. 18, Bring’s.
Livingston, Jerry, 76, lineman, Sept. 12, Bring’s.
Livingston, Margaret, 72, cafeteria worker, Sept. 12, Bring’s.
Rector, Loren, 46, operation specialist, Sept. 18, Adair-Avalon.
Staggs, James, 90, railroad electrician, Sept. 17, Evergreen.
Yarborough, Joe, 79, electrical engineer, Sept. 15, Bring’s.