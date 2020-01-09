Debris fire under 1st Ave. north of River Road

Firefighters from Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire District worked to control to a fire inside a storm drainage tunnel on N. First Ave. just north of E. River Rd. on January 9, 2020.
A Tucson Fire public information officer said the fire was dispatched at 11:09 a.m. It began as a rubbish fire in the box culvert under 1st Avenue and spread to surrounding brush. A second, similar fire was reported near Prince Road and N. Los Altos Ave.
Tucson Police have identified a possible suspect.
