Debris fire under 1st Ave. north of River Road

Firefighters from Tucson and Northwest Fire District worked to control to a fire inside a storm drainage tunnel on N. First Ave. just north of E. River Rd. on January 9, 2020.

Firefighters from Tucson Fire Department and Northwest Fire District worked to control to a fire inside a storm drainage tunnel on N. First Ave. just north of E. River Rd. on January 9, 2020.

A Tucson Fire public information officer said the fire was dispatched at 11:09 a.m. It began as a rubbish fire in the box culvert under 1st Avenue and spread to surrounding brush. A second, similar fire was reported near Prince Road and N. Los Altos Ave.

Tucson Police have identified a possible suspect.

Rubbish that burned in a box culvert under 1st Ave north of River Road on Jan. 9, 2020.

Addison Rerecich, who made headlines and medical history in 2011 when she contracted an antibiotic-resistant staph infection that led to a double lung transplant weeks before she turned 12, died on Monday, Dec. 30. She was 20 years old.

