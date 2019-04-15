What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Isaac Marcor.
Nominated by: Karen Burgan.
Why: For his work with Soar with the Eagles Professional GED/HSE Tutors Inc. nonprofit. He has dedicated countless volunteer hours over the past three years to tutoring, marketing, fundraising, financial planning, strategic planning, grant writing, social media management, and as an active board member, Burgan wrote. “Without Isaac’s tireless dedication to our students and the success of Soar with the Eagles we would, without question, be the same struggling little organization we were when he first came aboard,” Burgan wrote in her nomination letter. “I am eternally grateful to Isaac’s commitment, work ethic, sense of social responsibility, and love of GED students.”
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.