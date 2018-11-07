Leaves carpet forest floor
Leaves rest on the forest floor at Bear Wallow. Fall colors can also be seen at Marshall Gulch and the Mount Lemmon area.

 photos by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson might not get any rain any time soon, but at least we can look forward to 70-degree temperatures.

In the meantime, though, Tucson's looking at temperatures 4 to 6 degrees above average today. That puts today's high temperatures in the 80s. 

But by the weekend and into next week, we'll get some cooler weather with highs in the 70s. It's almost time to break out your sweaters!

High: 83

Low: 53

Currently

Clear, 45.9
Wind 0 MPH ENE, 81% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Clear, 57.4
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 63.1
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 69.1
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 3
11 am: Clear, 73.6
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 4
12 pm: Clear, 77.2
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 5
1 pm: Clear, 79.8
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Clear, 81.0
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Clear, 81.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 80.9
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 78.9
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 74.0
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 70.2
Wind 2 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 67.6
Wind 2 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 64.4
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 62.1
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 60.2
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0

Thursday

12 am: Clear, 58.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 57.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 56.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 55.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 55.2
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 54.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 54.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 53.1
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 55.8
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
9 am: Clear, 61.8
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 1
10 am: Clear, 67.3
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 3
11 am: Clear, 71.3
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 4
12 pm: Clear, 75.0
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 5
1 pm: Clear, 77.6
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 4
2 pm: Clear, 78.5
Wind 6 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 3
3 pm: Clear, 78.7
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 2
4 pm: Clear, 77.4
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 1
5 pm: Clear, 75.5
Wind 9 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
6 pm: Clear, 71.2
Wind 7 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 67.6
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
