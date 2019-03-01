I hope you don't miss the snow, Tucson, because it doesn't look like it's coming back any time soon.
Thoug we might see a few clouds, the weekend is looking like it'll bring enjoyable weather to the Old Pueblo.
Tucson is expected to see highs in the mid to high 70s through the weekend. Light showers are possible, mainly north of Tucson beginning Saturday.
Highs next week are expected to reach the 80s, with more rain possible.
Today's high: 78
Today's low: 50
Currently
|
Clear, 44.2
Wind 0 MPH South, 87% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
7 am: Clear, 45.3
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Clear, 48.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 54.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 61.9
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 67.0
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 5
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 70.6
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 6
|
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 73.7
Wind 2 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 6
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 75.5
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 5
|
3 pm: Clear, 76.4
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 3
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 76.4
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 75.1
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 71.7
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 67.0
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 63.5
Wind 3 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 61.1
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 59.1
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 57.3
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
|
12 am: Partly Cloudy, 55.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 54.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 54.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.9
Wind 4 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 52.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.9
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.2
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 53.7
Wind 5 MPH ESE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 59.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 65.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
|
11 am: Clear, 70.0
Wind 5 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 5
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 73.6
Wind 5 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 6
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 77.0
Wind 9 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 5
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 77.3
Wind 12 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 77.2
Wind 13 MPH W, 1% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 3
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 75.9
Wind 13 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 73.5
Wind 13 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Clear, 70.0
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0