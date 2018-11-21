After a woman was evicted from her home, Tucson's Pima Animal Care Center was able to take in 15 of her dogs on Tuesday.
The unnamed woman also had additional pets who are being cared for by friends and family.
PACC says some of the dogs they took in were emaciated and all were dehydrated and anemic. Some of the dogs are puppies and all are said to be shepherd mixes.
When the dogs gain some weight, they will be spayed or neutered and available for adoption.
PACC doesn't turn away pets in need, but tries to provide owners with resources they can utilize to keep their pets. "However, in cases like these, it’s sometimes not possible," a news release from PACC says.
PACC is currently housing more than 600 animals and is looking for people interested in adopting or fostering the new dogs.
All pets from PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Rd., come spayed or neutered with vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. The shelter is also hosting "Black Fur Day" from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, where all black fur dogs aged four months and older will be free.
Price for other pets will be 50 percent off.
PACC's normal business hours are 12 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday (closed Thanksgiving) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.