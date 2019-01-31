What's next

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are set to vote Thursday, Jan. 31 on — and presumably give final approval to — the drought contingency plan dealing with how Arizona will handle having to draw less water from the Colorado River.

On Wednesday the Senate Committee on Water and Agriculture gave its blessing to the plan, which includes buying water from Indian tribes, making changes in laws about storage credits, and providing money for Pinal County farmers to drill new wells to replace, at least in part, what they will not be getting from the drought-plagued river.

That last point bothered Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, who cast the lone dissenting vote. "This, to me, is a free-for-all for special interests,'' he said, rather than dealing with the fact that Arizona is a desert in the middle of a drought. What's needed, Mendez said, is "an honest assessment of whether we can base our state's economy on continuous growth and on welfare for whatever water-intensive uses.''

But Mendez was in the minority, with even fellow Democrat Lisa Otondo of Yuma saying he's missing some key points.

"The Pinal County farmers have a grandfathered right to pump,'' she said, regardless of what happens with the state's share of Colorado River water.

— Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services