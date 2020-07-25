Democratic legislative candidates on Tucson's south side focus on pandemic

Soto said one of his top priorities is to make sure taxpayer money is spent wisely.

“I’m concerned about who pays and where it’s going,” Soto said. “When businesses ask for tax incentives to bring their company into Arizona, the state loses revenue. One way to balance that is to require that these businesses hire a majority of their workforce from local communities with stipulations, such as fair wages and benefits.

“We also must ensure those projects are built under a Project Labor Agreement, and contracts are awarded to local contractors,” Soto said. “When the workforce requires specially trained or certified positions, we can develop training classes through our own community college. This will keep taxpayer money circulating within the state.”

Soto is an organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was born in Nogales, Arizona, and grew up in Tucson on the south side in Barrio Vista, also known as Western Hills. As a student, he was bused to Catalina High School and then went to the Fred G. Acosta Job Corps for Building and Maintenance training.