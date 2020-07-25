Democratic race for Pima County's Sheriff pits former top cop against ex-deputy

Reform is top focus for Nanos

If elected, Nanos says he wants to focus on reform in several ways, from finding programs that can reduce the jail population, reduce arrests and do more to unite the department’s employees .

Nanos said the county needs to rethink bail requirements that leave nonviolent offenders in jail for minor crimes because they can’t afford to pay their way out. He also wants to shift more inmates not considered safety risks to qualify for work release from jail to house arrest, which would be less expensive.

Nanos said he would look into other programs that could help reduce the jail population, like a deflection program similar to one used by the Tucson Police Department. In it, people suffering from opioid addiction are placed in treatment instead of jail.

Nanos says the department has been “fractured” by politics and bullying. He says Napier has punished employees who didn’t side with him in the previous election, calling the behavior a form of bullying. If elected, Nanos said he will try to talk to his employees who don’t support him politically and see what he can do to win them over. Nanos said he will learn to work with them.