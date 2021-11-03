Democrats, including newcomer, take all 3 Tucson City Council races

“My truth is that we ran out of money, resources and time to engage every community. Our platform is solid, inclusive and critically thoughtful,” LiBosha said. “I believe that there would have been a very different outcome in a society that mandates systems (and) practices in place for the whole of our society to engage in the electoral process.”

Dahl will assume the Ward 3 position early next year and will be up for reelection in 2025.

Ward 6

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik will retain his position after securing 65% of the votes counted for the Ward 6 election.

Kozachik is a Democrat who has served on the council since 2009. During his time in office, he has spearheaded efforts to address a number of key city issues such as road repair and the placement of 5G utility poles.

He plans to focus on water security issues during his next four-year term, specifically groundwater that has been contaminated with potentially harmful chemicals called PFAS. Other issues in Kozachik’s crosshairs include COVID-19 mitigation and creating more high-paying jobs in Tucson.