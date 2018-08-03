In Tucson’s Legislative District 9, a former Democratic lawmaker is attempting to make a comeback, while a former Libertarian is trying to oust one of the district’s two Democratic representatives in the primary.
Former Democratic state Rep. Victoria Steele, who resigned halfway through her second term at the Capitol for an unsuccessful congressional bid, is seeking a political revival and is facing off against longtime local school board member Jim Love for the district’s Senate seat, which has been left open as Sen. Steve Farley seeks the party’s gubernatorial nomination.
Meanwhile, political newcomer J.P. Martin is seeking to oust one of the district’s two Democratic representatives in the House, Pamela Powers Hannley and Randy Friese, despite his limited history as a Democrat, having joined the party in 2015.
The district covers northern Tucson, including the Casas Adobes and Catalina Foothills neighborhoods, out to the Sabino Canyon area in the east, Speedway on the south and Interstate 10 on the west.
The Senate race offers a contrast in focus. Love, a respiratory therapist who has served on the Flowing Wells Unified School District Governing Board for 18 years, is an expert in education policy. Steele, who was one of the most outspoken advocates for women’s rights during her stint at the Capitol, said she would again lead the fight for respect and equality.
Both argue their competitor is hung up on a single issue and doesn’t have broad enough knowledge base to adequately represent the district.
“He is a one-trick pony,” Steele said. “He only has one trick and that’s education. Whereas I can talk about education, environmental issues, the economy, water, wind and solar, equality, tax reform, closing tax loopholes. I can talk about so many things because I’ve been there and done that. I know these issues, and he doesn’t.”
Love said that’s not true and that he’s actively lobbied the Legislature on other issues, including respiratory therapy licensure bill and other health-related issues. He said Steele is hung up on issues like having Arizona ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which he agrees with, but says isn’t as big a priority as issues like education.
Love said his top priority would be working to end tax cuts and bringing Arizona’s per-pupil education spending up to the national average.
Steele said among her top priorities would be to get Arizona to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and to work on other equality issues, like repealing the state’s “no promo homo” law, which prohibits educators from promoting a homosexual lifestyle or suggesting that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex.
Love also takes issue with Steele’s decision to resign from the Legislature, accusing her of using the Legislature as a “stepstone” to higher office. He said if he wins the office, he’s in it for the long haul.
But Steele said she left the Legislature because she saw an opportunity to make a difference in Congress, and she has no regrets. She points to a handful of legislative victories that she achieved as a member of the minority, like mental-health funding and a resolution asking Congress to increase staffing at ports of entry.
LD9 leans Democratic, but is one of the state’s most competitive districts, with about 31 percent registered Republicans and 37 percent Democrats.
Republicans didn’t field a candidate for the state Senate, but are running a “single shot” strategy for the state House, nominating only one candidate for the two seats in hopes of increasing their odds of winning. That means Democrats have to choose wisely in the House race if they want to fend off the Republican in the general election.
Martin, the executive director of Global Chamber Tucson, which helps businesses grow internationally, is aiming his criticism mostly at Powers Hannley, saying the progressive Democrat doesn’t know how to work across the aisle to get wins for the party.
He cited her votes against Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget that increased education funding this year and against a $1 billion bonding plan for Arizona’s public universities that Ducey proposed last year.
“Pam is very ideological — it’s my way or the highway, line in the sand, you’re either on my team or you’re not. There’s no gray in that type of approach, so I think that shows some legislative immaturity,” he said.
Powers Hannley, who also works as social-media editor of the American Journal of Medicine, said she opposed the budget because it didn’t go far enough and didn’t have a sustainable funding source, and she voted against the bonding package because universities shouldn’t have to go into debt to get funding.
She also opposed Ducey’s Proposition 123, which draws down more money for education from the state land trust, because she said it didn’t go far enough.
And while she wasn’t able to stop those policies from being approved, she said the progressive caucus at the Legislature was able to lead the fight to kill several tax-cut bills by lobbying both Republicans and Democrats. And she noted that she’s supported many bills with broad bipartisan appeal, including legislation Ducey proposed that’s aimed at curbing Arizona’s opioid crisis.
Martin is running as a business-friendly Democrat, who supports some tax cuts and credits, and other government incentives to spur business. He supports Rio Nuevo, for example, while Powers Hannley voted against a bill to extend its life.
Powers Hannley noted that Martin is the only non-incumbent Democrat to be endorsed by the Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce, which she said should raise eyebrows among Democratic voters.
“He’s running to the right of Friese and me. He’s running on a platform of more tax cuts and more tax credits and helping the malls, she said. “Usually when I talk about the parts of our district that need help, I talk about the trailer parks,” she said.
Martin said he was surprised at that endorsement, since he was frank about where he disagrees with the chamber — including its opposition to the minimum-wage hike voters approved in 2016. But he said Tucson needs its representatives to embrace business and development, not try to stifle it.
And he said if he is elected, he’ll be willing to play ball with Republicans on issues where they agree, especially economic development, to get concessions on his priorities.
He said Democrats should stop being the party of “no” and start being the party of “and.”
“Could (we say) ‘and’ instead of ‘no’? Can this become more agreeable to the interest that I represent? And that’s where the art of politics comes into play. … I think there’s no compromise in LD9 right now,” he said.
Friese, an emergency-room surgeon first elected in 2014, said that’s been one of his strong suits at the Capitol — watering down bad bills through compromise and dialogue. He pointed to legislation that would have increased the vehicle-license tax for electric vehicles, noting Republicans originally proposed a very steep increase, which he was able to get cut in half.
“There are very nuanced measures of success. And you can be concrete and say, ‘My measure of success are these bills I passed, or helped defeat.’
“But what I like to talk about is how I’ve actually helped move Republicans from their original positions and helped make a bill that I didn’t want to vote for into something I could vote for,” he said.
Friese said in his four years at the Capitol, he has learned to use the rules and procedures to force debate on Democrats’ goals, even when Republicans refuse to hold votes. And he said if he’s re-elected, he will run for House minority leader to help smooth divisions within the caucus and will continue to fight tax cuts and school vouchers.
Martin is a newcomer to the Democratic Party, having re-registered from a Libertarian in 2015. That, he acknowledges, may be a problem for some Democrats, especially in the primary.
Martin said he registered as a Libertarian to support Ron Paul but has since “evolve(d) on issues” and realized his values align more closely with Democrats. He’s served on the board of directors of the Equality Arizona, worked as a lobbyist for the Arizona Human Rights Fund and interned for the Secular Coalition for Arizona.
“It takes time to do canvases together, for them to hear what my viewpoints are, for them to not just write me off.
“So that’s how I win over dyed-in-the-wool-Democrats, it’s by being authentic, even if I disagree, and by proving I’m capable of the leadership they need to represent them at the Capitol,” he said.