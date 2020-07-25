Dems running for Legislature in east Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana focus on schools, health

Mendoza is a Red Rock resident who works as a veterans outreach coordinator at Pima Community College. She has served on the Red Rock School District Governing Board since 2019. She joined the military when she was 17 and served for 20 years before retiring as a U.S. Marine. She has a bachelor’s degree in intelligence studies from the American Military University and a master’s degree in leadership from Grand Canyon University. After leaving the military, she worked as a staffer for Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz.

Mendoza said her top priority is to manage the “changes that COVID-19 has forced upon us,” particularly for education and health care. As the recovery unfolds, “we need to support working families and strengthen our social safety nets,” she said. Every child, “regardless of ZIP code,” should have access to quality public education from early childhood to attending community colleges, trade schools, and universities, she said.

She proposed finding additional funds for education by “modernizing our tax code and eliminating the loopholes for corporations and special interest groups that cause our state to lose millions every year in potential revenue.”

She called for better workforce development programs to attract new employers and strengthen local economies. She also wants more investment in clean energy jobs.