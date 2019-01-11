Visibility will be as little as a quarter-mile in some areas of Southern Arizona this morning due to thick fog, weather officials say.
The National Weather Service says the fog should last until about 9 a.m., mostly east of Tucson in the valleys of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.
NWS advises motorists slow down, increase their braking distance to the vehicle ahead of them and use low-beam headlights.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of SE AZ this morning until 9 AM MST.— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 11, 2019
Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 mile in some spots. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and increase braking distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you. #azwx pic.twitter.com/NQSqNEqqPC
High: 65
Low: 41
Currently
|
Clear, 37.7
Wind 0 MPH South, 98% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Clear, 41.8
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
93% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Clear, 45.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Clear, 50.9
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Clear, 54.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Clear, 58.1
Wind 2 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Clear, 61.1
Wind 3 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 62.5
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 63.0
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 62.8
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 61.2
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Clear, 57.5
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Clear, 54.2
Wind 3 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Clear, 51.6
Wind 3 MPH NNE, 1% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Clear, 49.5
Wind 4 MPH E, 1% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Clear, 47.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 45.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
76% humidity, UV index 0
Saturday
|
12 am: Clear, 44.8
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Clear, 43.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 3% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Clear, 43.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Clear, 42.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Clear, 42.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Clear, 41.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Clear, 41.8
Wind 7 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Clear, 42.1
Wind 7 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 42.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 47.0
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
64% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 51.9
Wind 8 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 56.6
Wind 9 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 60.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Clear, 64.2
Wind 7 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Clear, 66.1
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Clear, 66.4
Wind 8 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Clear, 65.5
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Clear, 63.5
Wind 8 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 59.4
Wind 6 MPH SW, 1% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 56.4
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 2% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0