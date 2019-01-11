A car enters the fog at Windy Pointe on the Mount Lemmon Highway. Photo taken Friday, January 30, 2015. Photo by Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star.

Visibility will be as little as a quarter-mile in some areas of Southern Arizona this morning due to thick fog, weather officials say.

The National Weather Service says the fog should last until about 9 a.m., mostly east of Tucson in the valleys of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties. 

NWS advises motorists slow down, increase their braking distance to the vehicle ahead of them and use low-beam headlights.

High: 65

Low: 41

