What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: dentist Christopher Chin.
Nominated by: Janet Jenkins.
Why: For his voluntary dentistry work. Chin has made it a point throughout his dental career to give back to the community, Jenkins wrote in her nomination letter. “His kindness and love for helping others is something that he brings to work with him every day,” she wrote. For 12 years he has donated his time each February to Give Kids a Smile, a day of free dental work for children held at Pima Community College. Chin and his wife, dentist Kyla Hollen, have been co-chairs of the event for the past four years. Chin and other local dentists give free dental care like extractions, fillings, and cleanings to over 150 Tucson children who attend. At his practice, Casas Adobes Dentistry, Chin works with Smiles For Veterans to give veterans dental care from dentures, crowns and implants to routine cleanings at no charge. “It brings Dr. Chin great joy to help those who may not be able to afford dentistry and create beautiful smiles for them,” Jenkins wrote. He also travels to El Rosario, Mexico, once a year with the Flying Samaritans to deliver dental work to the less fortunate. “It is such a joy and privilege to not only work with a dentist like Dr. Chin who gives back to our veterans and community, but also to see the happiness that he brings to all of those that we help in our office, one smile at a time,” Jenkins wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.