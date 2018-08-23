Pima County Sheriff's Department

Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for impersonating an officer days after attempting a traffic stop on an off-duty Border agent.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, Bryan Watmore, 38, was determined as the driver involved when deputies stopped him at the Forty Niner Country Club, 1200 N. Tanque Verde Rd.

LED lights for a car and a security officer's badge were later found inside his home.

Watmore was arrested for two counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer, a sheriff's news release said. Additional charges are pending for drugs found in the car.

On Tuesday, an off-duty Border Patrol agent reported an unmarked car displaying emergency lights tried to pull him over near the Forty Niner Country Club.

He noticed the vehicle's unusual car lights and took photos of the car when Watmore stopped in front of him.

Watmore allegedly made a threatening gesture towards him before fleeing the area.

If you have doubts about a traffic stop, the department advises to "remain calm and dial 911 immediately to verify the stop." Next, drive carefully to a "well-lit, busy location to wait for law enforcement officers to arrive."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff's department.

