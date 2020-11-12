Deputies capture 2 wayward emus west of Tucson

Sheriff's deputies corralled two wayward emus west of Tucson on Thursday.
Deputies responded to a report around noon of two emus headed on South Neal Road south of San Joaquin Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The deputies were able to contain the two emus on a fenced-in property. The owner was contacted and the two emus were returned home safely, the department said.
Emus are the second largest birds in the world, while ostriches are the first.
