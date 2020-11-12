 Skip to main content
Deputies capture 2 wayward emus west of Tucson
Two on-the-loose emus were caught by deputies west of Tucson on Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies corralled two wayward emus west of Tucson on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a report around noon of two emus headed on South Neal Road south of San Joaquin Road, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The deputies were able to contain the two emus on a fenced-in property. The owner was contacted and the two emus were returned home safely, the department said.

Emus are the second largest birds in the world, while ostriches are the first.

