Deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the intersection of Ina and La Cholla.

The motorcyclist killed in Friday's fatal crash has been identified, officials say.

Tipton Silliman, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo. 

About 5:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to a crash near West Ina Road and North La Cholla Boulevard, Jelineo said.

Deputies learned that a truck driving northbound struck Silliman as he was driving westbound, Jelineo said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

No further information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

