The armed man who was shot and killed Saturday night after a chase that ended near Tucson’s Casino del Sol has been identified, Pima County Sheriff’s Department officials say.
Vincent James Ewer II, 39, has been identified as the suspect who was killed, deputies said.
The incident happened about 10 p.m. when a car being chased by deputies drove into the parking lot of the casino southwest of Tucson while being pursued by deputies and crashed into a Pascua Yaqui police car, the department said in a news release.
The driver, who had a gun, then ran into the desert. He was shot and killed during the foot chase with two deputies, the release said.
There have been four local law enforcement officer involved shootings this month, three of which have been fatal:
-July 8, Craig Yelton, 34, was shot several times by four Tucson Police Department officers and died of his injuries.
TPD officers were trying to get Yelton out of a house in the 100 block of N. Understory Lane on Tucson’s eastside. Officers tried to make contact with Yelton using a public address system. But when he exited the house he was carrying a gun and then went into a shooting stance when officers shot him.
-July 16, David de la Cruz was shot by a sheriff’s deputy trying to take him into custody for an outstanding warrant in Three Points.
De la Cruz was at a home in the 14800 block of West Guy Street and was in the process of being arrested on suspicion of having an outstanding warrant when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital.
July 17- Juan Manuel Correa-Leyva died during a traffic stop on Ajo way and Country club after shooting a deputy in the leg.
Correa-Leyva had tried to flee after being pulled over for a traffic violation, dragging the deputy a short distance. The deputy pursued Correa-Leyva before being stopped by traffic at the light where the fatal shooting took place.
During Saturday night's shooting deputies Paul Petropoulis and Sgt. Aaron Cross were not injured but a department canine received minor injuries. He was treated but and released to his handler.
The Pascua Yaqui officer was treated for minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital, the release said.
The department did not say Sunday morning why the man was being chased.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available Sunday morning.