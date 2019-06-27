Deputies are currently investigating the death of a man at a home near West Ruthrauff Road, officials say.
About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in the 4900 block of North Fellows Avenue, near Ruthrauff and North La Cholla Boulevard, for a report of a death, according to department spokesman Deputy James Allerton.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased man with obvious signs of trauma. Detectives are calling the death suspicious, Allerton said.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. No further information has been released.