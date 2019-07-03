Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are currently investigating a suspicious death, officials say.
At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call regarding a female who collapsed in the 4900 block of South Cactus Wren Avenue, near West Irvington Road and South Cardinal Avenue, according to department spokesman Deputy James Allerton.
Upon arrival, the female was deceased with obvious signs of trauma, Allerton said.
This is a developing story. No further information has been released.