Pima County sheriff's deputies are investigating the deaths of three cats apparently abused and killed in the same area on Tucson's north side.
The cats were found in the 4200 block of North Flowing Wells Road, with the first incident reported in mid-July, the department said in a news release.
A fourth cat was recently found in the area but it hasn't been determined if that cat's death is linked to the others.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be sent to 88-CRIME.