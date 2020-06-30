You are the owner of this article.
Deputies investigating incident involving dead man near Marana

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident involving a dead man near Marana. 

Deputies responded to the incident Tuesday afternoon, in the 7800 block of West Dos Rotundo Drive just west of Interstate 10 near West Twin Peaks Road, the sheriff's department said in a news release. 

Officials are asking people driving in the area to find alternate routes. No other information was available. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

