Deputies are hoping someone can help identify a man they say walked out of a Tucson Family Dollar with a blue bucket loaded with items swiped from the store’s shelves.
Just before 11 a.m. on May 17, a man in a red baseball cap and a blue long-sleeved shirt walked into the store on West Los Reales Road near South Cardinal Avenue. He grabbed a blue plastic bucket in the store then went about filling it with miscellaneous items, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday says.
A cashier tried to stop the man as he started to walk out of the front door.
“You need to get out of my way or I’ll hurt you,” the man told the clerk before walking out.
The man was last seen walking along Cardinal with the loot.
The value of the items taken from the discount store was not included in the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.