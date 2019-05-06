Carl Kallina

 Pinal County Sheriff's Department

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an overdue hiker in Oracle State Park. 

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Carl Kallina, 78, was reported as an overdue hiker in Oracle State Park, the department said in a news release. The man left the trailhead for a 45-minute hike but did not return to his car. 

Kallina is 5'11", 225 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts, a short-sleeve shirt and black compression socks with athletic shoes and a boonie style hat. 

The department said Kallina has a medical condition which requires daily treatment. 

The department is asking anyone with information to call 520-866-5111.

