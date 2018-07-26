Pima County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they say broke into three vehicles and entered a home while homeowners slept on Tuesday.
The man stole more than $2,000 worth of cash and electronics from the home near East River and North Kolb roads.
There were no reported injuries.
Shortly after initial reports of the burglary, a second call came in for a theft on the same street.
The man was captured on camera trying to break in through the front door of a home and leaving with a statue from the porch.
Deputies believe the man is connected to both incidents.
The intruder is believed to be in his 20s to 30s, with dark hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a light colored button down shirt.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be sent to 88-CRIME.