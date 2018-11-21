Pima County Sheriff's Department

Officials are searching for a man who they say attempted to secretly take photos of a woman in a local Goodwill store. 

About 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of suspicious activity at Goodwill, 2990 W. Ina Rd., near North Shannon Road.

Deputies learned that a man was trying to take "compromising photographs" of a woman in the store. He fled the store after being confronted. 

He was seen leaving with a woman.

He is said to be in his 20s or 30s with dark-colored hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored button-down shirt with a white undershirt, jean shorts, and black and white shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott