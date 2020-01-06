Deputies searching for vehicle in hit-and-run involving pedestrian in SW Tucson

A man was transported to the hospital after he was hit by a car on Tucson's southwest side, officials said.

Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run collision that happened around 9 p.m. Monday on South Cardinal Avenue just north of West Valencia Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The department is looking for a silver 1999 Mustang GT missing a front bumper in connection to the incident.

Cardinal Avenue was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.