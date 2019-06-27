Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies seized an estimated $325,000 worth of marijuana at a business earlier this week on the northwest-side of Tucson, according to a department press release.
Around 8:31 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Narcotics and Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at a business in the 400 block of West Roger Road, the release said.
Deputies then seized equipment used to grow marijuana and 269 marijuana plants, weighing 107 pounds, according to the department.
The department said the seizure had an estimated value of $325,000.
No additional information was available at this time.
The department encourages residents to report unusual activity by calling 911 or 88-CRIME.