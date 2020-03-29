Desert Diamond Casinos suspends April events

Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment announced it's suspending all events through April 23.

April concerts, including Rocketman — A Tribute to Elton John and country singer Jimmie Allen, will be rescheduled, Desert Diamond announced. Original tickets for the April 11 and April 24 shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. The rescheduled Rocketman show will still be a free concert.

“To protect our guests, team members, and the community, we have had to temporarily suspend operations," Treena Parvello, Director of Public Relations and Communications for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said. "But we want to make sure that our guests have the opportunity to enjoy these great shows when things get back to normal."

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment has locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, and Why and one inGlendale, AZ, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.

Desert Diamond on Saturday announced it was extending its temporary closure of all its locations to April 23.

Gaming employees will continue to receive salaries and benefits through the extended suspension.

