Desert Diamond to keep casinos in Tucson, state closed into April
West Valley Casino

The Tohono O’odham Nation’s Desert Diamond West Valley Casino near Glendale opened late last year.

 David Kadlubowski / The Arizona Republic 2015

The temporary closure of all four Desert Diamond casinos will stay in place until at least April 23, officials said Saturday.

The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise management board extended the closure to help fight the spread of coronavirus, according to a news release Saturday.

The extended suspension in casino operations includes all four Desert Diamond Casino locations: Tucson, Sahuarita, Why and Glendale.

Gaming employees will continue to receive salaries and benefits through the extended suspension, the release says.

