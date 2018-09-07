A spiny prickly pear, or nopal, is right along one of the paths and is one of the plants at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum outside Tucson that is used by traditional herbalists on Mar. 13, 2018. Some plants have medicinal properties and will be highlighted in a class on March 18, 2018. Prickly pear has been used to treat type 2 diabetes and high cholestrol among other uses.
One of the River Otter's at the Arizona- Sonora Desert Museum frolicks happily in the water after being released back into his habitat after the addition of a fallen tree. Photo by Sarah Prall. Photo taken on 9/18/98.
Black-tailed prairie dog pups have begun to emerge from their burrows to socialize, learn and play together with their peers and their parents at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum on Monday, May 7, 2012, in Tucson, AZ. Photo by Ron Medvescek/Arizona Daily Star.
A Ferruginous Hawk flys low over the heads of the visitors during a Raptors show at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Tuesday January 8, 2013, in Tucson, Arizona. Photo by Benjie Sanders/Arizona Daily Star
A shot of some of the fish in the Cabo Pulmo Coral Reef aquarium at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and the big fish in the foreground is a Golden Phase Guinea Fowl Puffer Tuesday January 8, 2013, in Tucson, Arizona. Photo by Benjie Sanders/Arizona Daily Star
A river otter snacks on a piece of horse meat at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum on Tuesday, August 28, 2012, outside Tucson, Ariz. The otter is given smelt, ferret kibble and horse meat twice a day. Photo by A.E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star
A coati hangs out for a time in the shade as it wanders around in its enclosure at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum on Tuesday, August 28, 2012, outside Tucson, Ariz. Photo by A.E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star
A desert bighorn sheep watches as keeper Julie Mudd approaches with some food at the enclosure at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum on Tuesday, August 28, 2012, outside Tucson, Ariz. Photo by A.E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star
hese mountain lions have just finished tearing into a box of goodies that was put into their enclosure for them to enjoy and now they are looking at the spectators that gathered around to watch them eat their treat Monday September 7, 2009, in Tucson, Arizona at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Photo by Benjie Sanders/Arizona Daily Star
09/04/2004. Three baby javelina, or piglings, debut Monday at the Desert Museum. Javelinas at Tucson's Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum became proud parents this summer to three baby peccary born in July and August and will first go on display Monday September 6th.
