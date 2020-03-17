Despite lack of direction from the state, Tucson-area schools jump to action to feed children in need

Tucson-area school districts are planning to feed children in need during school closures despite a lack of direction from the state.

Thousands of K-12 students in Tucson receive free and reduced breakfast and lunch through federal funding, meals that many of those children rely on. With school closures in effect until at least March 27, figuring out how to feed kids has been a top priority for local school leaders.

Shortly after Gov. Doug Ducey announced a statewide closure of K-12 schools on Sunday, March 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, David Baker, superintendent of the Flowing Wells School District, got a call from their food provider.

Carl Thompson, local director with Southwest Food Service Excellence, told Baker they’d have a “grab and go” food plan ready within the hour. Flowing Wells contracts with the company throughout the school year to serve their 5,650 students, 72% of whom qualify for free and reduced meals.

Cafeteria manager Josue Mora arrived at Walter Douglas Elementary at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 16, to prepare to-go breakfasts and lunch sacks. Normally, Mora and his colleagues would be preparing for children to stream into the Flowing Wells cafeteria, but the company quickly transitioned with the shifting landscape.

Walter Douglas was joined by Flowing Wells' nine elementary, middle and high schools, in handing out to-go breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and under. The district had handed out 259 breakfasts and 784 lunches by Tuesday afternoon.

On a table set up outside the school, Mora handed out sacks with a turkey and cheese sandwich, an orange, an apple, a milk box and cereal, with gloves on his hands.