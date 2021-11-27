Despite pandemic, UA’s international student enrollment on the rise

"This approach involves meeting students wherever they are and providing opportunities to earn a UArizona degree in their home country, at the main campus in Tucson, online or any combination of the three,” White said. “Our global enrollment was growing before the pandemic and has only accelerated since then."

International student enrollment is one piece of the UA’s push to expand its online education footprint. The university’s in-house Arizona Online has 7,352 students enrolled this fall — up from about 4,200 during the 2019-20 academic year. And as of this fall, the UA’s acquisition of Ashford University, the troubled for-profit college which it has rebranded as UA Global Campus, has also yielded an additional 29,000 online students.

Two years ago, the UA launched Global Direct Online, which offers degree paths that are accessible and affordable to students who don’t live in Arizona. Of the more than 2,000 students taking UA classes outside of the country, 181 are pursuing an online degree path through the program.