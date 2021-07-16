Despite recent storms, Tucson's monsoon expected to be subpar

Additionally, Cerniglia noted that while the Tucson area may be ahead of average so far this monsoon season, rainfall totals are not where they should be for the year. And southeastern Arizona is still in a decadeslong drought.

“Even if we end up with an above normal monsoon, unless it’s one for the record books, we will still likely have some degree of long-term drought remaining going into the fall,” he said.

The most recent rains could be a good sign for desert wildlife, including the majestic saguaro, said Benjamin Wilder, director of the Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill.

“With this strong start to the monsoon season, we’re seeing that the saguaros are being rewarded after going all-in with such a strong flowering and fruiting display this summer,” Wilder said, referring to the unprecedented occurrence of “side blooms” along the cacti’s arms seen throughout the region earlier this summer.

For the saguaro, which casts seeds in late June and July, Wilder said the recent rains were a perfect start to helping any seedlings set and begin to develop.

Now though, they’ll need more help from the rains. According to Wilder, some rains are better than others.