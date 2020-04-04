Details on Border Patrol's new migrant-expulsion effort begin to emerge

The Border Patrol has been quickly expelling migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border since last month in an effort they say is intended to help fight the spread of coronavirus in facilities here.

The new measures, a dramatic departure from how migrants and asylum-seekers have been dealt with in recent years, started March 21.

But as the new Border Patrol policy in southern Arizona is starting to become clear, major questions remain unanswered.

The agency has not yet said how many migrants have been expelled under the new measures or whether any agents or migrants have tested positive for COVID-19.

When agents encounter migrants, they take them to field processing stations set up recently near ports of entry. Agents take their fingerprints and check for a criminal history. They then drive them in vans to ports of entry and the migrants walk into Mexico.

In the past, thousands of migrants every year in Southern Arizona were sent to immigration detention centers or referred for criminal prosecution. To avoid the spread of the coronavirus at federal facilities and courthouses, the Border Patrol now only refers migrants with severe criminal histories for prosecution.

The speed of the process under the new measures varies in the Tucson Sector, but it can be a “matter of minutes” for each migrant at the processing station, Agent Daniel Hernandez told reporters during a news call Thursday.

For some migrants, the entire process from encounter to expulsion can be done in “well under an hour.”