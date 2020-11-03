Diamond takes narrow lead over Christy in Pima County District 4 supervisors race

Democrat Steve Diamond has taken a narrow lead over incumbent Steve Christy in the race to represent District 4 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Early results show that Diamond holds 51% of the vote, compared to 49% for Christy. If Diamond unseats Christy, it will be the first time a Democrat has held the seat since the district was created in 1972.

District 4 encompasses eastern Pima County, including parts of Green Valley, Vail, Sahuarita and Mount Lemmon. There are about 56,000 registered Republicans, 49,000 registered Democrats and 42,000 independents living in the area.

In the August primary, Christy garnered 64% of about 30,000 votes, defeating fellow Republican John Backer. Diamond ran unopposed in the primary, bringing in over 29,000 votes from Democrats.

Christy, who was elected to his first term in 2016, is a lifelong Tucsonan and local business owner. If re-elected in November, Christy said his focus will continue to be on business and economic development, improving roads and maintaining a strong relationship with local law enforcement.