Never put plastic bags in curbside recycling. Ever.
So says Jake Anderson, general manager of Republic Services, the company that runs the recycling plant in Tucson. (An Arizona Daily Star reader once suggested every article on recycling should begin with that sentence, and it turns out he may be right.)
To make recycling worthwhile, contamination must be reduced. Contamination is anything that should have been thrown in the trash or recycled elsewhere.
Anderson says there will always be a certain percentage of the population that won't abide by the rules. However, some items that are put in curbside recycling in violation of the rules actually cause serious problems. Plastic bags fall into that category.
If there was one common contaminant Anderson would like eliminated from curbside recycling for good, it would be plastic grocery bags and other flimsy or flexible plastic. These get caught in the discs as recycling moves through the plant and is sorted. The entire operation must be shut down to untangle these bags from the machinery.
Besides plastic bags, other contaminants that have been seen at Republic Services are gas grill propane tanks, clothing, shoes and green waste. None of these should ever be put in curbside recycling.
What should you do with these things that contaminate recycling loads? Plastic bags can be recycled at most grocery stores. Almost all grocery stores have boxes or bins near the entrance that indicate you can put your old, clean plastic bags there for recycling.
Green waste, which is mostly yard clippings, should be held for brush and bulky pickups or put in the regular trash barrel. Outside of the Tucson city limits where brush and bulky pickups aren't done regularly, you can call your trash and recycling provider and request a special pickup if you are planning to do some major yard work or landscaping.
Shoes that are so worn out that no one will want them should be thrown in the trash. If they have life in them yet, consider donating them to Goodwill or another such organization. The same goes for old clothing. If it is in good condition, donate it. If you have friends who sew, quilt or do other craft projects, they might be interested in the fabric. Otherwise, it belongs in the trash.
Propane tanks can be refilled and reused if they aren't leaking and are in good condition. Those tanks that can't be reused should be considered hazardous waste. The city of Tucson has designated drop-off sites for Household Hazardous Waste. Tucson residents can drop off items for free. Those outside of Tucson will be charged a $10 fee ─ a small price for safety. Find drop-off locations and hours at tucsonaz.gov/es/household-hazardous-waste.
But there's one contaminant is in a category all its own. The worst item those at the recycling plant see frequently is dirty diapers. Every single day, dirty diapers must be removed from the conveyor at the plant.
One must wonder if anyone really believes these can be recycled. Consider the more than 200 local employees of Republic Services when you toss a soiled diaper in your bin and remember the Golden Rule. Would you want someone putting dirty diapers in your path?
One final word: Never put plastic bags in curbside recycling.