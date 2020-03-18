Diocese of Tucson Pastoral Center closes as employees work from home

The Pastoral Center of the Diocese of Tucson is closed while employees and volunteers spend 14 days working from home, the diocese said Wednesday.

An employee at the center was experiencing some symptoms of coronavirus, though the employee has not been deemed "presumptive" or "confirmed" to have the virus, the diocese said in a news release.

The employee's doctor initiated coronavirus protocol, sending the employee home for 14 days. Following Center for Disease Control guidelines, Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger sent all center employees and volunteers home for 14 days.

Essential services at the diocese will continue uninterrupted as Pastoral Center employees will continue to work from home, the release said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.