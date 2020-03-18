You are the owner of this article.
Diocese of Tucson Pastoral Center closes as employees work from home

A set a of stairs connects the third and fourth floors inside the new Diocesan Pastoral Center next to St. Augustine Cathedral on March 27, 2019. The 70 Tucson Catholic Diocese employees will move in on April 1 and will be open for business. A grand opening of the four-story building will be held on April 28.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The Pastoral Center of the Diocese of Tucson is closed while employees and volunteers spend 14 days working from home, the diocese said Wednesday. 

An employee at the center was experiencing some symptoms of coronavirus, though the employee has not been deemed "presumptive" or "confirmed" to have the virus, the diocese said in a news release. 

The employee's doctor initiated coronavirus protocol, sending the employee home for 14 days. Following Center for Disease Control guidelines, Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger sent all center employees and volunteers home for 14 days. 

Essential services at the diocese will continue uninterrupted as Pastoral Center employees will continue to work from home, the release said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

