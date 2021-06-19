Pima Animal Care Center has named Monica Dangler as its permanent director starting June 21.

Dangler started at PACC in 2019 and has spent 11 years working in animal welfare, according to a news release. This year, she has helped the shelter maintain a 91% live release rate.

“This year has been more than difficult, but those challenges have given us the opportunity to rethink the root cause of homeless pets,” Dangler said in the news release. “PACC wants to be a place for the pets that need us and be a resource to people who need some help in order to keep their pet. We are keeping pets with the people who love them.”

Currently, PACC has reached critical capacity. According to a post made by Dangler, there are 477 dogs and 133 cats that need to be adopted or fostered.

To combat the busy season, PACC is offering $0 adoptions for pets 4 months or older. Kittens and puppies will cost $50 each and a $20 licensing fee for adopted dogs. This offer will last through July 16.