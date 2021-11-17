Discrimination verdict throws wrench into Democrat Katie Hobbs' run for Arizona governor

Rivera, seeking to put some distance between Hobbs and the firing, also said Adams was dismissed not by Hobbs but by Wendy Baldo, who was the Republican chief of staff in the Senate at the time.

But records from the two separate trials, one in 2019 and the one that concluded last week, paint a different picture.

Potentially more damaging to Hobbs' political future is that key members of the African-American community are lashing out at not just what happened in 2015 but what some see as Hobbs' failure now, even after the two verdicts, to acknowledge any culpability. The closest Hobbs has come to acknowledging culpability was during the recent trial, when she said she wished she had "been a better ally'' to Adams at the time.

"The fact of the matter is, we don't trust Katie Hobbs,'' Cloves Campbell told Capitol Media Services on Tuesday. He is a former lawmaker, the publisher of the Arizona Informant newspaper, and was one of six African-American leaders who put out a statement following the second verdict.

He said she has failed to take responsibility.