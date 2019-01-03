Andi Berlin relates her tale for the audience at the second Tucson Storytellers event, at Mercado San Agustin, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

We believe that everyone has a story to share. 

That's why the Arizona Daily Star founded Tucson Storytellers, a series of live storytelling events dedicated to highlighting different perspectives in our community.

We have everyday people share true, first-person stories and invite you to share your story at one of our upcoming events!  

Check out the themes for this 2019 season and then fill out this form to let us know if you're interested. 

Think you want to attend an event before signing up? You can purchase tickets for all our 2019 events at tucson.com/tickets

Here's a look at our shows coming up in 2019. See you there! 

February 18: Pivot 

From starting a new job to navigating life's tough decisions, join us as we partner with Startup Tucson to share stories of the times in life when we've had to pivot.

When: 6:30 - 8 p.m., Feb. 18, 2019 

Where: Rail Yard, 610 S. Park Ave.

April 23: Comebacks 

Life throws curve balls at everyone. But what makes us unique is how we react to those setbacks. Join us as we share stories about our greatest comebacks.

When: 6:30 - 8 p.m., April 23

WhereThe Loft Cinema3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

August 13: This is Tucson 

From saguaros to raspados, there some things that are just so...Tucson. Join us as we share stories about our favorite desert city. 

When: 7 - 8:30 p.m., August 13

WhereEl Casino Ballroom437 E. 26th St.

December 17: Holiday Stories

From funny mishaps to heartwarming memories, we’ll celebrate the holiday stories that unite our families and our communities.

When: 6:30 - 8 p.m., Dec. 17, 2019 

WhereTucson Museum of Art140 N. Main Ave.

 

