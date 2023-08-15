TAOS, N.M. — A doctor from the Tucson area has died after suffering an apparent heart attack in New Mexico while on a hike with other physicians.

Renhick Guyer, 61, of Marana, died Sunday close to the summit of Wheeler Peak, Taos County sheriff’s officials said.

Guyer was hiking the steep trail with his wife and a group of friends who are all medical doctors, officials said.

Guyer collapsed and fell off the trail and the other party members were unable to resuscitate him, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t retrieve Guyer’s body until Monday morning because of thunderstorms in the area of the 13,161-foot Wheeler Peak and its rugged terrain.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the cause of death.