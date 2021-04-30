Doctors' offices in Arizona now allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Now, Christ said, there are still some people out there willing to get the vaccine who may simply be busy.

“And now we have to make it more convenient, more in the areas where they live, work and play, at their grocery stores, at their pharmacies,’’ she said, all of which have been offering vaccines now for weeks. And beginning this coming week, that will include doctors.

Doctor-patient trust cited

Christ said she believes that will make a big difference in the state’s efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

It goes beyond the convenience factor of people being able to get the vaccine when they stop by for their annual checkup. What is key, said Christ, is being able to get immediate — and trusted — answers about issues like risks and benefits.

Consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Its use was paused by the Centers for Disease Control following reports of a handful — less than 1 person per million doses — getting blood clots. While CDC now has again cleared it for use, Christ said the reports could make people hesitant to get inoculated, especially if that is the only vaccine available.

Doctors, she said, can put that in perspective.