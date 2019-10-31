If you go

Holiday Shred & Toy/Art Supply Drive to benefit Banner-Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2.

Where: La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Cañada Drive.

Cost: Donation of a new, unwrapped toy or art supply in exchange for the shredding of up to 15 pounds or three banker’s boxes of sensitive documents

The holiday shred is the kick-off for the Toy & Art Supply Drive, which will continue through Friday, Dec. 13, at eight local Hughes Federal Credit Union locations citywide. Donations are needed for infants through adolescents and include items such as books, action figures, Disney "Frozen" merchandise, Lego sets, DVDs, board games, UA gear, Nerf toys, craft kits, bead kits, coloring books, markers and much more.

For a complete wish list, visit www.hughesfcu.org/go/art-supply-toy-drive and visit www.hughesfcu.org/locations for a list of drop-off locations and hours. For more information, call 205-5676.