Halloween is over and the holiday season is on the horizon and on Saturday you can declutter your house while donating a toy to help sick children.
Hughes Federal Credit Union is offering the Holiday Shred & Toy/Art Supply Drive to benefit Banner-Diamond Children’s Medical Center from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Cañada Drive.
The event offers participants the opportunity to shred up to 15 pounds or three “banker’s boxes” filled with documents for each donation of a new, unwrapped toy or art supply for Diamond Children’s. The documents are limited to financial forms, tax returns, photographs and other sensitive documents; magazines, newspapers, books and cardboard will not be accepted.
“We are big advocates of protecting people from identity theft and this is a nice community event that gives people the opportunity to safely dispose of sensitive documents. It is a win-win for everyone when we can incorporate community support for local children with promoting healthy identity protection,” said Jessica Overpeck-Scholl, marketing coordinator for Hughes Federal Credit Union and coordinator of the event.
The Holiday Shred follows on the heels of a school supplies drive to benefit hospitalized children and serves as the kick-off for the toy/art supply drive that will continue through Friday, Dec. 13, at eight Hughes Federal Credit Union locations citywide.