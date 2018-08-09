A resident was able to escape a garage fire after their barking dog alerted them of smoke in the house, officials say.
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near East Broadway and North Swan Road, shortly before 11 a.m. this morning for reports of heavy black smoke in the area, according to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department.
The resident was asleep during the fire, but was woken up when one of their dogs began barking, the release says. The resident awoke to smoke in the house.
When fire crews arrived, a neighbor was attempting to get water on the fire with a garden hose. Twenty-eight firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, the release says.
The resident and the dog were able to evacuate safely. A second dog was in the yard and was also evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.
The fire damaged the garage, a motorcycle, and other contents inside the garage. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Three people and two dogs live in the house. Officials evaluated the home to see if the residents were able to stay at the home, according to the release. The Red Cross was also called for further assistance.
The release says the smoke alarms in the home were reported to be working, though they didn't go off during the fire.